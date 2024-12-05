7 C
Ennis
HomeSportsCalm before the calm as Clare GAA Convention looms

Calm before the calm as Clare GAA Convention looms

Clare GAA chairman Kieran Keating with CEO Deirdre Murphy on stage during the Clare Senior hurlers homecoming at The Fair Green, Ennis, following their All-Ireland victory over Cork. Photograph by John Kelly
Eoin Brennan
By Eoin Brennan
Car Tourismo Banner

With no expected contests and the majority of motions dealt with at Tuesday’s Structures Meeting, next Wednesday’s Clare GAA Annual Convention in Hotel Woodstock (6.30pm) is anticipated to be one of the shortest in the county’s history.

Entering his fourth year as Chairman in 2025, Kieran Keating’s reappointment is expected to be followed by Michael O’Connor (Vice-Chairman) and Brian Fitzpatrick (Treasurer) while interim PRO Aaron Carroll, who took over the position when Anne Hayes retired in August, will be ratified as county PRO.

The only other new position sees John Callinan (Clarecastle) set to take over as a Munster Council delegate alongside Bernard Keane (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield), a position left vacant as John Fawl (Ennistymon) steps down.

Sixmilebridge and St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield are seeking to amend the current regrading laws as instead of being tied to an adult championship grading and having to apply for regrading (5 players per championship grade) each year, their alternative suggestion is to name…

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.

This Week's Edition

Latest News

Classified Adverts
Family notices
Photo Sales
subscriptions
Advertisment
Advertisment

Bringing you the News you can trust from around the county since 1903

most viewed

trending right now

© The Clare Champion

error: Content is protected !!