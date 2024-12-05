Calm before the calm as Clare GAA Convention looms

With no expected contests and the majority of motions dealt with at Tuesday’s Structures Meeting, next Wednesday’s Clare GAA Annual Convention in Hotel Woodstock (6.30pm) is anticipated to be one of the shortest in the county’s history.

Entering his fourth year as Chairman in 2025, Kieran Keating’s reappointment is expected to be followed by Michael O’Connor (Vice-Chairman) and Brian Fitzpatrick (Treasurer) while interim PRO Aaron Carroll, who took over the position when Anne Hayes retired in August, will be ratified as county PRO.

The only other new position sees John Callinan (Clarecastle) set to take over as a Munster Council delegate alongside Bernard Keane (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield), a position left vacant as John Fawl (Ennistymon) steps down.

Sixmilebridge and St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield are seeking to amend the current regrading laws as instead of being tied to an adult championship grading and having to apply for regrading (5 players per championship grade) each year, their alternative suggestion is to name…