Body Recovered off North Clare Coast

A RECOVERY operation took place this morning off the coast of the Cliffs of Moher when gardaí and coastguard personnel were alerted to the sight of a body in the water near Doolin.

The body is understood to be that of a woman aged in her 50s or 60s.

Once reported around midday, the Irish Coast Guard Unit based in Doolin deployed and the remains were reovered and brought in to the shoreline.

The woman’s body was removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem examination is to take place.

Gardaí are investigating as they try to establish the woman’s identity and are asking anyone who has a concern or information to make contact with them at Ennistymon Garda Station on 065-707 2180.