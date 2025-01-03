Avenue United back on top (2024 Review)

2024 saw Avenue United A re-establish themselves as the top side in Junior soccer in Clare.

David Russell’s charges won the Maloney Hardware Premier Division, following an unbeaten league campaign, finishing ahead of Newmarket Celtic and Bridge United.

They then met rivals Newmarket Celtic A in the final of the Clare Cup.

Clashes between the sides have always been fiercely contested over the years, none more so than when Avenue beat Celtic 3-1 to end the Newmarket men’s reign as FAI Junior Cup champions in a fiery encounter.

The Cherries were looking for their third Clare Cup in a row, but the game itself was a struggle for both sides, as there was heavy rain throughout, leading to a match where very few opportunities for a winner presented themselves.

Neither side could find a goal in normal time or extra time, which meant the Cup would be decided in a penalty shootout.

After three penalties each, it was Newmarket who led the shootout, with Ronan McCormack, Tadhg Noonan and Eoin Hayes all finding the net.

Mossy Hehir converted Avenue’s first effort, but captain Ronan Kerin saw his penalty…

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.