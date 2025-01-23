Advice for Clare business owners during storm Storm Éowyn

Insurance broker Gallagher in Ireland has issued advice for Clare businesses ahead of Storm Éowyn.

Businesses are advised to conduct a thorough risk assessment to identify potential vulnerabilities in your business operations, infrastructure, and supply chain.

Owners are advised to develop a comprehensive emergency response plan that includes evacuation procedures, communication strategies, and roles and responsibilities for employees, and to ensure all employees are familiar with the plan.

The broker also advises managers to develop backup systems for critical data and operations. This includes cloud storage for data, backup power generators, and alternative communication systems.

“Reinforce your physical premises by installing storm shutters, securing outdoor equipment, and ensuring the building structure can withstand high winds and flooding,” said a spokesperson from Gallagher of Ireland.

“Prioritize the safety of your employees by providing training on emergency procedures and ensuring they have access to necessary resources during a storm.

“Communication Plan: Establish a clear communication plan to keep employees, customers, and stakeholders informed before, during, and after the storm.”