Munster GAA Confirm Fixtures For U20 Championships & LGFA Double Headers

Munster GAA has confirmed the dates for the 2019 Bord Gais Energy Munster GAA Hurling Under 20 Championship and the 2019 EirGrid GAA Football Under 20 Munster Championship.

These games will take place in July 2019 to accommodate players sitting the Leaving Cert exams in June or 3rd Level College exams in May.

Clare will be in action in the U20 Hurling Championship semi-final on Wednesday July 10th when they will travel to take on the winners of the Cork v Limerick quarter-final.

The Banner will also be on the road in the U20 Football Championship, as they take on Waterford in the quarter-final on Tuesday July 2nd. Should they come through that tie, they’ll face Cork at a Clare venue in the last four.

It has also been confirmed that the curtain raisers for the Munster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Finals and Semi-Finals will be games in the TG4 Munster Ladies Football Senior and Intermediate Championship. This will see each of the six adult Ladies Football teams in the province taking part in at least one curtain-raiser.

Should Clare overcome Waterford in the Munster Senior Football Quarter Final, it will mean the Clare Ladies will take on Limerick in Cusack Park as the opener to the men’s clash with Kerry on Saturday June 1st.

Under 20 Hurling

Wednesday July 3rd

Bord Gais Energy Munster GAA Hurling Under 20 Championship Quarter-Final

Cork v Limerick @ 7:30pm in a Cork venue

Tuesday July 9th

Bord Gais Energy Munster GAA Hurling Under 20 Championship Semi-Final

Tipperary v Waterford @ 7:30pm in a Tipperary venue

Wednesday July 10th

Bord Gais Energy Munster GAA Hurling Under 20 Championship Semi-Final

Clare v Limerick or Cork @ 7:30pm in a Limerick or Cork venue

Tuesday July 23rd

Bord Gais Energy Munster GAA Hurling Under 20 Championship Final

Under 20 Football

Tuesday July 2nd

EirGrid GAA Football Under 20 Munster Championship Quarter-Finals

Waterford v Clare @ 7:30pm in a Waterford venue

Tipperary v Limerick @ 7:30pm in a Tipperary venue

Thursday July 11th

EirGrid GAA Football Under 20 Munster Championship Semi-Finals

Cork v Waterford or Clare @ 7:30pm in a Cork or Clare venue

Kerry v Tipperary or Limerick @ 7:30pm in a Tipperary or Kerry venue

Wednesday July 17th

EirGrid GAA Football Under 20 Munster Championship Final

Also, Munster GAA can confirm that the curtain-raisers for the Munster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Finals and Semi-Finals will be games in the TG4 Munster Ladies Football Senior and Intermediate Championship which will see each of the six adult Ladies Football teams in the province taking part in at least one curtain-raiser. Details as follows:

Senior Football & Senior / Intermediate Ladies Football

Saturday May 11th

Munster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

Tipperary v Limerick @ 7pm in Semple Stadium Thurles

TG4 Munster Intermediate Ladies Football Championship Round 1

Tipperary v Limerick @ 5pm in Semple Stadium Thurles

Munster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

Clare v Waterford @ 7pm in Cusack Park Ennis

TG4 Munster Senior Ladies Football Championship Round 1

Kerry v Waterford @ 5pm in Cusack Park Ennis

Saturday June 1st

Munster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

Cork v Tipperary or Limerick @ 7pm in Pairc Ui Chaoimh

TG4 Munster Senior Ladies Football Championship Round 3

Cork v Kerry @ 5pm in Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Munster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

Kerry v Clare or Waterford @ 7pm in Cusack Park Ennis or Fraher Field Dungarvan

TG4 Munster Intermediate Ladies Football Championship Round 3

Clare v Limerick @ 5pm in Cusack Park Ennis or Fraher Field Dungarvan