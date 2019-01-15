Munster GAA Confirm Fixtures For U20 Championships & LGFA Double Headers

Munster GAA has confirmed the dates for the 2019 Bord Gais Energy Munster GAA Hurling Under 20 Championship and the 2019 EirGrid GAA Football Under 20 Munster Championship.
These games will take place in July 2019 to accommodate players sitting the Leaving Cert exams in June or 3rd Level College exams in May.
Clare will be in action in the U20 Hurling Championship semi-final on Wednesday July 10th when they will travel to take on the winners of the Cork v Limerick quarter-final.
The Banner will also be on the road in the U20 Football Championship, as they take on Waterford in the quarter-final on Tuesday July 2nd. Should they come through that tie, they’ll face Cork at a Clare venue in the last four.
It has also been confirmed that the curtain raisers for the Munster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Finals and Semi-Finals will be games in the TG4 Munster Ladies Football Senior and Intermediate Championship. This will see each of the six adult Ladies Football teams in the province taking part in at least one curtain-raiser.
Should Clare overcome Waterford in the Munster Senior Football Quarter Final, it will mean the Clare Ladies will take on Limerick in Cusack Park as the opener to the men’s clash with Kerry on Saturday June 1st.
Under 20 Hurling
Wednesday July 3rd
Bord Gais Energy Munster GAA Hurling Under 20 Championship Quarter-Final
Cork v Limerick @ 7:30pm in a Cork venue
Tuesday July 9th
Bord Gais Energy Munster GAA Hurling Under 20 Championship Semi-Final
Tipperary v Waterford @ 7:30pm in a Tipperary venue
Wednesday July 10th
Bord Gais Energy Munster GAA Hurling Under 20 Championship Semi-Final
Clare v Limerick or Cork @ 7:30pm in a Limerick or Cork venue
Tuesday July 23rd
Bord Gais Energy Munster GAA Hurling Under 20 Championship Final
Under 20 Football
Tuesday July 2nd
EirGrid GAA Football Under 20 Munster Championship Quarter-Finals
Waterford v Clare @ 7:30pm in a Waterford venue
Tipperary v Limerick @ 7:30pm in a Tipperary venue
Thursday July 11th
EirGrid GAA Football Under 20 Munster Championship Semi-Finals
Cork v Waterford or Clare @ 7:30pm in a Cork or Clare venue
Kerry v Tipperary or Limerick @ 7:30pm in a Tipperary or Kerry venue
Wednesday July 17th
EirGrid GAA Football Under 20 Munster Championship Final
Senior Football & Senior / Intermediate Ladies Football
Saturday May 11th
Munster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final
Tipperary v Limerick @ 7pm in Semple Stadium Thurles
TG4 Munster Intermediate Ladies Football Championship Round 1
Tipperary v Limerick @ 5pm in Semple Stadium Thurles
Munster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final
Clare v Waterford @ 7pm in Cusack Park Ennis
TG4 Munster Senior Ladies Football Championship Round 1
Kerry v Waterford @ 5pm in Cusack Park Ennis
Saturday June 1st
Munster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final
Cork v Tipperary or Limerick @ 7pm in Pairc Ui Chaoimh
TG4 Munster Senior Ladies Football Championship Round 3
Cork v Kerry @ 5pm in Pairc Ui Chaoimh
Munster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final
Kerry v Clare or Waterford @ 7pm in Cusack Park Ennis or Fraher Field Dungarvan
TG4 Munster Intermediate Ladies Football Championship Round 3
Clare v Limerick @ 5pm in Cusack Park Ennis or Fraher Field Dungarvan