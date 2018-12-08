Youthreach in Shannon to close its doors

SOUTH Clare Youthreach in Shannon will close its doors for the last time in the coming days.

The Shannon facility had the capacity to accommodate 13 learners at any one time. The service users are people who have left mainstream schools prematurely, for various reasons, and engaged with Youthreach to continue education. Young people aged from 15 to 18 were catered for in Shannon and they will now have to go to Ennis instead.

The Shannon closure is an unpopular decision locally, and Councillor Mike McKee said the timing is unfortunate. “I’m very disappointed with the decision. While it had been expected I didn’t expect it’d happen during the middle of the term. It’s very unfortunate for the students that participated in the Youthreach course and I think it’ll have a detrimental effect on them, having to move to Ennis.”

He added, “These are teenagers who left second level education for one reason or another. It could have been bullying or maybe that type of education didn’t suit their talents. Youthreach is kind of an alternative for them and it filled that gap and that void for so many people that have fallen through the system. I was at their graduation earlier this year and they were a fabulous bunch of people, including the teachers that they have. All I have is full credit for the people that work there. It’s a hard place to be in compared to other schools, but they give it their all, so I’m very disappointed with the decision.”

The Shannon students will be accommodated in a temporary facility in Ennis until mid 2019, when a new centre is established.