Women urged to embrace a positive body image

EARLIER this year, Killaloe-based vintage fashion artist Avia Gurman and photographer Anna Hurkowska came together to create an inspiring project that empowers women to embrace their bodies by bearing all.

Expose was launched as part of International Women’s Day 2017 in Limerick and is now reaching out to the people of Clare, with an event in Glór, Ennis on Sunday, September 17 at 5.30pm.

The two women’s aim was to expose the subject of body image in women in Ireland and they showcased their photography project at a film screening of Embrace, a documentary exploring body image, which was the catalyst for the project.

“Following on from this, the project is continuing to grow and we are delighted to have the opportunity to bring this event to Ennis. The goal of the project is to create a body-positive community in Ennis and the Clare area by promoting positive body image, challenging perceptions and empowering women of every age, size and life circumstance to love themselves, have confidence and make positive life-changing decisions,” Avia outlined.

The Expose/Embrace event planned for Glór this month aims to be a fun, informative evening, bringing together the talents of fashion designers, photographers, video artists and talented volunteers, all of whom are involved in the ongoing development of the project.

They are passionate about the vital importance and relevance of this message for girls and women in Ireland today.

The evening will include a screening of Embrace, which is told from the point of view of body image activist Taryn Brumfitt from Australia, as she travels the globe talking to experts, women in the street and well-known personalities about the alarming rates of body image issues that are seen in people of all body types.

In her affable and effervescent style, Taryn bares all, literally, to explore the factors contributing to this problem and seeks to find solutions.

It will also include a body positive lingerie fashion show with women from Ennis and Limerick, who are taking part in Expose #EMBRACE photography project created by Anna Hurkowska, Avia Gurman, Eva Birdthistle and Edyta Deptuła.

There will also be a photography project directed by Anna entitled Expose #EMBRACE VOL. 2, as well as a small fair with stalls to enhance self-love and confidence.

Avia is the owner of Lady Lilith Vintage, a body positive vintage clothing label, and she posed for the first photo of Expose in the original campaign.

“Like many other women, I’ve struggled with body image and with the beauty standards set by the mainstream fashion industry. I’ve felt guilty and disempowered with who I was and found myself trying to please others and fulfil their expectations of me. This led me down a path of negativity, which brought me nowhere.”

She made a firm choice, saying enough to all the negativity. “More importantly, I say you are enough, loved and accepted – to my body. Exposing it in this way is not easy but I feel very strongly that it’s needed and it’s important for me as a private person and as a member of the wider community.”

Following this event, there will be a Race to EMBRACE 6km event in aid of Clare Haven on Saturday, September 23 at 11am. This event is suitable for people of shapes, sizes and ages of all abilities and disabilities.

By Carol Byrne