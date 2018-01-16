Weather Alert for Clare

HIGH seas, coupled with high tides, are going to batter the the Clare coast over the next few days, leading to an increased risk of flooding. There is also a warning for freezing temperatures, snow and ice, leading to dangerous road conditions in the coming days.

The weather advisory is for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Met Éireann issued its latest weather warning on Tuesday (today). A status yellow wind warning has been issued for all of Ireland in an update to their previous warning.

The current warning was issued at 5.30am on Tuesday and warns of mean winds speeds of 55 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h. The warning is in effect until 3am on Wednesday.