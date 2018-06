Two teenagers have been recovered from Roslevan quarry

Gardaí have confirmed that the Coastguard helicopter has recovered two teenagers who got into difficulty swimming in the quarry at Roslevan.

The condition of the two boys is not yet known but they have both been taken to University Hospital Limerick.

The incident occurred at approximately 4pm today. The Coastguard helicopter was deployed to deal with the situation and the two teenagers were retrieved from the water.