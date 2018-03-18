Teenager questioned over fatal Shannon stabbing

Gardaí in Shannon are questioning a teenager following a fatal stabbing outside The Shannon Knights in the town centre last night.

The 23-year-old man was stabbed after an altercation took place between a number of men at the night club around 3am.

Two men were injured in the row and taken to University Hospital Limerick. One was subsequently pronounced dead in the hospital a short time later while the second man, a 22-year-old, sustained injuries not believed to be life threatening.

A 19-year-old man was arrested a short time later and detained at Shannon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A post mortem will take place later today at University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí in Shannon are appealing for witnesses and, in particular, would like to speak with anyone who was in the Shannon Knights nightclub last night. They can contact them in Shannon on 061-365900, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.