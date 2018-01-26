Shock in Kilkee following tragic death

KILKEE was in shock and mourning on Friday following news that a local man, in his mid 50s, had died following a fall while taking down Christmas lights. The accident happened in the early afternoon.

The man was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick where he passed away. He has yet to be formally named. However he was very well known in the community, particularly in sporting and business circles.

He played football with St Senan’s Kilkee and was also a regular participant in the West Clare Mini Marathon, which was due to take place on Sunday but has been postponed as a mark of respect.