Ryanair adds two more routes to Shannon

Ryanair has announced two new Shannon routes to Bristol and Liverpool, and added more flights to Manchester, which will operate from May 17 until the end of October, as part of its summer 2018 schedule.

These new routes and extra flights will add 60,000 additional seats to Ryanair’s schedule from Shannon, and go on sale later today (Friday) on the Ryanair.com website.

The new routes from Shannon include: Bristol (twice weekly) and Liverpool (three weekly), while flights to Manchester will increase from four to six weekly).

Ryanair’s Robin Kiely said, “These new routes and additional frequencies will add a further 60,000 seats to/from Shannon.