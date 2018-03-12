Minister Breen meets EU Commissioner Gabriel

The Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen is today (Monday) meeting the European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, Mariya Gabriel.

Minister Breen will be in Brussels to attend a meeting of EU Single Market and Industry Ministers at which a range of issues related to EU competitiveness, including the digitisation of the EU Economy, the 25th anniversary of the Single Market and EU Industrial Policy, will be discussed.

Minister Breen said he would be emphasising Ireland’s commitment to the digital agenda and, in particular, to the pursuit of the EU Digital Single Market (DSM) strategy.

“Digitisation is increasing on a vast scale and Ireland continues to be regarded as one of the EU’s digital frontrunners. We fully support the overall DSM agenda and the Government sees obvious synergies between digital policy initiatives at EU level and national policy.

“In particular, we want to underline the benefits to Small and Medium Enterprises that the DSM will bring in terms of market access and opportunities for growth. In helping to progress the DSM, Ireland will continue to strive for outcomes which are pro-trade, pro-enterprise and pro-innovation, he said.

Minister Breen will host a major meeting of the D9+ Group of Ministers from EU digital frontrunner countries in Dublin this May, at which Artificial Intelligence will be the central theme.