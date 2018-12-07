MCIB publish Kilkee Coast Guard accident report

THE Marine Casualty Investigation Board has today published its report into the incident in Kilkee, on September 12, 2016, which led to the Coast Guard volunteer, Caitríona Lucas, tragically losing her life.

Speaking this afternoon, Transport Minister, Shane Ross, said that the reports recommendations will be implemented. The report found that there was no evidence of an “effective management system” at the Kilkee Irish Coastguard Station. Catríona Lucas was a member of Doolin Coastguard but was on board a Kilkee Coastguard Delta rigid inflatable when she died.

“I wish to again express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Caitríona, who lost her life so tragically, doing the volunteer work she loved. Caitríona was a talented, hardworking and deeply committed member of the Doolin Coast Guard Unit. She was a selfless member of a unique group of people, those men and women who dedicate themselves to the protection of others at great risk to themselves. Caitriona made the ultimate sacrifice and her loss has been enormous. Coast Guard volunteers, in particular the direct colleagues of Caitríona in the Units at Doolin and Kilkee, were devastated at the tragic events that unfolded on that day,” Minister Ross said today.

The Minister also noted that as there is a separate on-going investigation being carried out by the Health and Safety Authority that it would “not be appropriate” for him to comment on the detail cited in the report.

“As an immediate response to this report, I have taken the following steps: I have broadened the national SAR Framework review already underway as a response to the recent AQE Report on SAR aviation. It will now encompass the relevant recommendations arising from the MCIB report. The Review Group itself met formally on Wednesday December 5 under the independent chairmanship of Sir Alan Massey, former CEO of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency in the UK. I have instructed the IRCG to accelerate its work in developing an independently accredited ISO safety management system that will be robust and fit for purpose. This work is already underway and significant effort and investment has taken place over the last two years. That said, I am requiring the IRCG and the Marine Survey Office to take the necessary and pragmatic steps to ensure that any issues which could impact on vessel or crew safety are addressed as a matter of urgency,” he stated.

“Caitríona Lucas was an extraordinary woman, brave, committed, supremely generous and her death was an appalling tragedy. Her life will be remembered by the actions of all those involved in Search and Rescue activities. I know the Irish Coast Guard including its 900 volunteers are committed to honouring her memory. We will ensure volunteer safety remains at the heart of Search and Rescue operations,” Minister Ross concluded.