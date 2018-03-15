Loop Head Lighthouse beams for 2018

The landmark Loop Head Lighthous will open to the public for the first time this year on Friday.

Located at the mouth of the Shannon Estuary on the Loop Head Peninsula, it is one of two “Signature Discovery Points” in County Clare along the route of the Wild Atlantic Way It also is a landmark location on the Loop Head Heritage Trail and is one of 12 Great Lighthouses of Ireland.

Loop Head Lighthouse is steeped in history and is rich in maritime heritage, with its origins dating back to the 1670s. The existing tower style lighthouse was constructed in 1854 and was operated and maintained by a keeper who lived within the lighthouse compound. In January 1991, the lighthouse was converted to automatic operation, and today is monitored by the CIL.