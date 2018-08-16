Latest results from Clare golf clubs

THE grand finale of the social mixed (two ladies and two men) will conclude for the season next Tuesday, August 21 on the Castle Course from 1pm. It will be an 18 hole scramble stroke.



The Shaw cup, a men’s singles v par competition was won by Kerrill O’Mahoney (6) with 5 up from Kevin O’Siochain (5) with 2 up, Aaron McNulty (5) with 2 up, Mark Barrett (8) with 1 up, David Givens (7) with 1 up and Diarmuid O’Mahony (9) who was all square. Ger Maher won the gross with 1 down

In the Heskin trophy, which was played for on the Castle course the winner was Mary Dowling (36) with 42 points from Bronagh Abernethy (34) with 40 points, Janet Cavanagh (30) with 39 points, Miriam Hillery (20) with 39 and Therese Conway (20) with 38. Miriam Abernethy won the gross with 38

In the silver section Valerie Shannon (7) won with 37 points from Marie O’Connor (18) with 37 and Muiriosa Connolly (7) with 37.

The bronze division was won by Olive O’Kelly (29) with 38 points from Johanna Doyle (22) with 38 and Elise McCarthy (30) with 38

The men’s aggregate fourball on the Castle course on Thursday was won by Jimmy Doyle (14) and Ger Breen (13) with 82 points from Ken O’Grady (12) and Alan O’Doherty (13) with 78 with third spot filled by Brian McCarthy (5) and Philip Collier (3) with 77.

The Munster cups, a men’s foursomes stableford competition, was the competition on Friday when the winners were John Gilmartin (9) and Jimmy Condon (14)with 40 points from Patrick (5) and Kevin Glynn (11) with 39, Declan McInerney (scratch) and Pat burke 97) with 35, Ray Hennessy (2) and noel Pyne (5) with 35. The gross was won by

Juan and Ross Fitzgerald with 33.

The ladies foursomes for the Dunally cups was won by Chloe and Gerardine Ryan with 39 points from Katie Gleeson and Niamh O’Dwyer with 37 with third spot filled by Mafry Fahey Coen and Mary O’Meara with 35. the gross was won by Olivia Lucas and Sinead Sexton with 34

The winners of the Chernobyl rumble on the Castle course on Sunday were Mark Ryan, Elise and Alvaro McCarthy with 58 points from Michael Healy, Mick Nolan and John Shannon wth 57

Shannon

JOHN Geary (19) was the winner of the open singles at Shannon last week with 40 points from Jeff Carew (15) with a similar score. John Townsend (16) was third with 39 points. Vincent Scully (7) won the gross with 32. In the nine hole singles Sean O’Callaghan (25) won with 19 points

In the men’s open singles Michael Cummins (11) won with 43 points from Lewy Halpin Junior (3) with 40

In the senior ladies 15 hole competition the winner was Jyoti Patel with 31 points from Ann Daly with 29 and Deirdre Hennessy with 28

Kilrush

OPEN week attracted big crowds to Kilrush last week when there was good scoring in all competitions. In the Cooraclare open singles Neil Browne was the winner with 41 points fromRichard Eyere with 39 and Tony McMahon, also with 39.

Tuesday’s open singles was won by Dsvid Browne with 42 from Shane Lillis with 41 and Brian Scanlan with 41

A similar competition on Wednesday was won by Conor Saunders with 39 from Gerard Soffe with a similar score while Shane Lillis was third with 38

Thursday’s ladies singles was won by Claire Pyne (21) with 36 points from Annie Gallagher (11) with 34, Margaret Clune (33) with 34 and Imy Kerrigan (21) with 33

The category winners were Margaret Donnelly (18) , Joan O’Malley (20) with 32 and Jean Lorrigan (30) with 23

In the open mixed last Friday the winners were Noel Thornton and Mary Lyons with 63 from Jimmy and Maura McSwiggan with 64.5, Cyril Kelly and Maeve Murphy with 65, John Stapleton and Sheila O’Grady with 65.5. The gross was won by Pat and Ann Brennan with 78

Saturday’s open singles was won by Shane Lillis with 42 points from Cyril Kelly with 40 and Brian Scanlan with a similar score. John Donnelly won the distance members section with 34 points

The hospital cup men’s open singles was won by Tom Clancy with 44 points from Thomas Downes with 42 and Terry O’Hare with a similar score. The category winners were Tony McMahon with 42, Bernard Coleman with 40 and Pat Shannon (Cranny) with 40

The lady president’s (Ann Duggan) prize will be played for on this Thursday while the captain’s classic team of four open event (any combination) will be the competition on Saturday and Sunday.



Dromoland

THE par competition for men at Dromoland last weekend was won by Denis Mulqueen with 3 up from Dermot O’Neill with 2 up, Brendan Lennon with 2 up and Fergal Reale who was level

The Friday open singles was won by Killian Howard with 40 point from Tony O’Brien with 35 and San Myatt, also with 35.

The ladies winner was Yun Chen with 29 points.

The weekly 9 hole competition was won by Brian Hickey with 21 points from Brendan Lennon with 20 and Derek Ryan with 19

In the ladies 18 hole stableford player of the year competition the winner was Michelle Bennett with 38 from Siobhan Dyar with 34 and Ann Nix with 32.Collette Colleran was the nine hole winner.

The senior scratch cup was won by Kieran Kennedy with 145 (70 and 75) from Andrew McCormack with 147 (77 and 70) ,Lar Ryan with 148 (73 and 75) and Jason Ryan with 151 (77 and 74).

In the junior scratch cup Calum Spicer won with 71 from Adam Toth with 73, Alan Ryan with 74, Chris Hayes with 75 and Jamie McCormack with 76. Niall Cannon won the nett with 69

Woodstock

IN the junior scratch cup at Woodstock at the weekend the winner was Colm Mullen (6) with 75 from Brian Aherne (7) with 78 and Michael Hayes (8), Lahinch with 80.

Michael Nugent (12) won the club singles with 40 points from Kenneth Fielding (18) with 39 and Tom Malone (14) with 38.

The monthly medal will be the competition on this Saturday and Sunday.

Gort

IN the men’s captain’s prize to ladies, on Sunday the winner was Sarah Broderick (20) with 39 points from Phil Mulkerrins ( 27) with 38 and Anne Kerins (22) with 38 points. The gross was won by Bernie Diskin ( 15) with 22.

In a nine hole qualifying competition he winner was Olive Mulcair (450 with 20 points from Charlotte Kelly (40 with 19

Maura Hanrahan’s lady captain’s prize to the men was won by Alex Roberts (11) with 44 points from Conor Shields (10) with 43, Brian Monaghan (16) with 42 and Brian Flynn (27) with 40. The gross was won by John Greer (3) with 32 points.