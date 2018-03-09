€661k upgrade of Kilkee Fire Station

Clare County Council has today (Friday) signed contracts for the delivery of a €661,000 upgrade and extension of Kilkee Fire Station.

The project involves the construction of an extension to the rear of the existing building including a new drying room and BA servicing /compressor room, and the provision of a lecture room and kitchenette on a new first floor, new mezzanine floor for storage, female shower and toilet facilities with disabled access, two roller shutter doors and various other upgrade to services.

The contract is being funded by the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management of the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, which is providing €661,000 for all costs,including construction costs and design fees.

Kilkee Fire Station is being relocated to Dough in order to facilitate construction work which will commence in the coming weeks and is expected to be completed during early 2019.

Mayor of Clare, Tom McNamara, said,“The signing of this contract represents a very positive development for Clare County Fire & Rescue Service and the people who live in, work in and visit Kilkee and surrounding areas. I also wish to say a special thanks to our Fire & Rescue Service personnel who provide a professional service 24-hours a day, 365 days a year, as evidenced during the recent severe spell of cold weather.”

Councillor Michael Hillery, cathaoirleach of the West Clare Municipal District, said, “Kilkee Fire Station was originally constructed more than 50 years ago. It is important that a modern firefighting service is matched by the provision of modern facilities such as those being developed in Kilkee.”

Pat Dowling, chief executive of Clare County Council, added, “I want to acknowledge the Department for allocating the necessary funding for this project. Continued investment in our fire service is important to ensure that communities have the necessary assurances of modern facilities, including lecture rooms and work areas, which can also provide a safer place to work for Clare’s Firefighters.”