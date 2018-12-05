Coláiste Muire qualify for All-Ireland senior A volleyball final

COLÁISTE Muire, Ennis have qualified for the All-Ireland senior A volleyball final, which will be played in UCD on Wednesday December 12. Members of the current team won the Junior schools shield in 2013, the Junior schools Cup in 2014 and the Cadette A in 2016. This is the second time the school will contest the senior A final, having lost out to Naas two years ago while the schools second senior team won the B final last year.

They defeated Holy Family Newbridge, three sets to one, in the semi-final, which was played in UL Arena on Tuesday. Colàiste Muire lost the schools senior cup final in a five set match against Newbridge last April in Kilkenny so it was a sweet victory. The squad has trained really well and are determined to bring the senior A title to Ennis for the first time. Their opponents will be decided on Friday when St Mary’s Naas play St Raphael’s Loughrea. Colàiste could well have two teams competing in next Wednesday’s finals as the senior B team will also contest an All Ireland Semi-Final against Rockford Manor in Newbridge on Thursday.