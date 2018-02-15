Clare to appeal proposed football bans

Suspensions have been proposed for two Clare footballers and team manager Colm Collins arising from the referee Jerome Henry’s report on Sunday’s national league game between Clare and Tipperary at Cusack Park.

Clare will appeal the red card shown to Jamie Malone following his clash with Tipperary official Shane Stapleton, 11 minutes into the second half.

While Stapleton was quickly back on his feet, he collapsed moments later and having received medical attention on the sideline, he was stretchered from the pitch and later removed to hospital, where he remained overnight.

After the game, Tipperary manager Liam Kearns said Stapleton had hit his head off concrete when he fell. He stated he felt unwell and subsequently collapsed.

Malone, who was attempting to retrieve the ball, which had gone over the sideline adjacant to where the Tipperary officials were positioned, was shown a straight red card. It is believed he was subsequently reported for a category four offence, which deals with ‘any type of assault on an opposing team official’. This carries a two-match ban.

Linesman Padraig O’Sullivan, from Kerry, who was the standby referee on the day, brought the incident to the attention of the referee.

Clare defender Gordon Kelly is also understood to have been reported for an alleged altercation with an umpire and is facing a three-month ban. Clare GAA will contest this also.

Clare manager Colm Collins is in line for a one-month ban for alleged verbal abuse of an official and he has yet to make a decision on whether or not he will appeal.

The Cratloe clubman was previously suspended in 2016, when he was handed a 12-week ban following an incident with a linesman in a league game with Fermanagh.

As a result of Sunday’s incident, Tipperary are understood to be considering raising the issue of a concrete base being near the playing surface at Cusack Park.

The absence of Malone and Kelly would be a huge blow to Clare’s hopes of retaining Division 2 status in the league.

By sports editor Seamus Hayes