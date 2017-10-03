Book of Condolence opened for Las Vegas attack victims

Clare County Council has opened a Book of Condolence at Áras Contae an Chláir in Ennis in memory of the victims of Sunday night’s attack in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Councillor Tom McNamara, council chairman, and Pat Dowling, Chief Executive of Clare County Council, have signed the book, which is available for members of the public to sign in the foyer of Áras Contae an Chláir, New Road, Ennis.

On behalf of Clare County Council and the people of Clare, Councillor McNamara extended his deepest sympathies and condolences to the friends and families of the victims of this attack.

“I wish the people of the United States of America strength as they seek to overcome such a brutal and indiscriminate attack.”

“The appalling massacre of music lovers of different generations, at a public event in Las Vegas has shocked people all over the world,” he said.

On behalf of the people of Ireland, President Michael D Higgins also expressed his deepest sympathies to all those bereaved and affected by this brutal tragedy.

“Our thoughts in Ireland, and of the Irish in the United States, are with the people of Nevada and the United States at this tragic time,” he said.