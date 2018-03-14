Arts grants for Clare projects

People in Clare will experience the arts in new and exciting ways this year, according to the Arts Council.

Outlining its plan to invest €68.4 million nationwide over the course of the year, the agency for developing the arts said the focus of this year’s investment would be on creating opportunities for the public to experience large-scale work, as well as work of real artistic ambition, by supporting organisations through its two new funding programmes.

“2018 is going to be an excellent year for people in Clare who enjoy the arts, said Arts Council Director, Orlaith McBride. “whether you love visual arts, traditional arts, or festivals and events, whether you are young or old, you will experience wonderful work that will lift your spirit.”

In addition, there will be increased funding for particular work by artists,emerging companies and organisations through the new Arts Grants Funding programme

Individual artists will be supported through a range of schemes such as bursaries and the Next Generation award, the Council said, with funding too for the dozens of unique festivals that take place in communities across Ireland in 2018.

Amongst the grants offered to organisations in Clare were:

€105,000 Glor Irish Music Centre, €4,000 Consairtin, €16,000 Killaloe Chamber Music Festival and €95,000 Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy.