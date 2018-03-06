Gardaí from Newcastle West, Bruff, Henry Street, Mayorstone Park and Roxboro Road in conjunction with the Limerick Divisional Protective Services Unit on Monday arrested eleven (11) adults (six females and five males ranging in ages 20s to 70s) as part of an investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of children who were resident in the Newcastle West Garda District.

All eleven were arrested in Limerick, Tipperary and Kerry and are detained at various Garda Stations in Limerick, Cork and Clare under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.