‘It’s not trad, it’s not folk, it’s Socks’

This Saturday night in glór, Clare’s trad troubadours, Socks in the Frying Pan, will break a promise to their fans, they will release the fifth album that they swore blind that they would never record.

This album, entitled ‘Waiting for Inspiration’ is like no album the Clare trio have released to date. It still has its roots in trad and folk, with that unmistakable Socks sound, but it also contains something different.

This album is beyond trad.

“It’s our fifth album, the one that we promised that we’d never do. We swore eight years ago, after our last studio album, we said we’d never again go into the studio. So we will be launching that in glór. It’s going to be a party night,” Shane told The Clare Champion.

