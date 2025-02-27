Zelensky coming to Shannon

UKRAINIAN President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet with Taoiseach Micheal Martin in Shannon later today.
He is due to make a brief stop at the airport, en route to meet President Trump in Washington.
Mr Zelensky has been at Shannon on several occasions, including last summer when he met with then Taoiseach Simon Harris.
