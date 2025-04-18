‘You can’t take anything for granted’ – Peter Keane

Peter Keane’s first championship campaign in charge of Clare sees him blending seasoned talent with fresh faces, managing rule changes, and navigating Division 3 dynamics – all while staying grounded ahead of a Munster semi-final clash with Tipperary.

The former Kerry boss, who led his native county to multiple provincial and All-Ireland titles, is embracing the unique challenges and opportunities of inter-county life in Clare, where attacking football and community connection remain central to the county’s identity.

This weekend marks Keane’s first championship outing as manager of the Clare senior footballers, as they prepare to take on Tipperary in the Munster semi-final; a game they enter into as hot favourites.

The Cahersiveen native, who led Kerry for three seasons, was officially linked with the Clare post late last October. Despite being the last name to emerge, Keane eventually took the reins in what was a big name after the short tenure of fellow county man Mark Fitzgerald.

Since stepping away from the Kerry job after their All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tyrone in 2021, he had been connected with other county roles – including Derry – but Clare marks his first management venture beyond his home county.

A man who doesn’t mince his words – like most notable Kerry men – Keane didn’t add a tint of romanticism in how he has ended up over the Clare footballers, explaining, “Geography was probably a big factor.

“I’m pretty much self-employed I suppose. I’ve a good few people working for me, and with me, I’m probably very lucky and blessed that it’s a family business and my wife and sons are all involved in the business and that allows me a bit of latitude to go, but equally how far can I go, like?

“I want to be home that night, I want to sleep in my own bed. There’s only so…

