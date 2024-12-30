Woman (80s) dies following a collision near Kilrush

A woman in her 80s has died following a fatal road traffic collision near Kilrush yesterday afternoon.

The collision which involved two cars occurred on the R473 at Kilcarroll at approximately 2pm.

Gardai have confirmed that the driver and the sole occupant of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick. No other injuries have been reported.

The road remains closed at this time pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators today, and local diversions are in place. Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage – including dash-cam – and who are travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.