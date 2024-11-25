Witnesses sought after fatal West Clare crash

GARDAÍ have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man was killed in a road collision in West Clare at the weekend. The collision in Kilmurry McMahon, Kilrush, involving a car, was reported on Sunday morning. The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was fatally injured.

The road was closed to traffic while a technical examination was carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 3am and 7am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” said a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána.