Witches set to take flight in Ennis

Olivia Parkinson, as Sukie Rougemont, in rehearsals, at Taylor's Bar, Ennis, for Ennis Musical Society's forthcoming production of The Witches of Eastwick, which runs from April 1st-5th 2025 in Glór Ennis. Photograph by John Kelly
Jessica Quinn
By Jessica Quinn
The Ennis Musical Society are quite literally reaching new heights this year with their latest production The Witches of Eastwick.

The local society will bring the magical musical, based on the John Updike novel and hit 1980s film, to life in glór next week.

And while not wanting to give too much away, I can reveal there will be some daring flying scenes on stage which are set to leave the audience spellbound.

I caught up with the show’s three leading ladies, Helen Catherine Ball, Olivia Parkinson and Isadora Killeen ahead of next week’s highly anticipated production to learn more about the show, what it was like bringing the mysterious Witches of Eastwick to life.

When talk of flying rehearsals was first mentioned by Olivia and Isadora, I was eager to learn more.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.

