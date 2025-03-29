Witches set to take flight in Ennis

The Ennis Musical Society are quite literally reaching new heights this year with their latest production The Witches of Eastwick.

The local society will bring the magical musical, based on the John Updike novel and hit 1980s film, to life in glór next week.

And while not wanting to give too much away, I can reveal there will be some daring flying scenes on stage which are set to leave the audience spellbound.

I caught up with the show’s three leading ladies, Helen Catherine Ball, Olivia Parkinson and Isadora Killeen ahead of next week’s highly anticipated production to learn more about the show, what it was like bringing the mysterious Witches of Eastwick to life.

When talk of flying rehearsals was first mentioned by Olivia and Isadora, I was eager to learn more.