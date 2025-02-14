Wings festival all set to soar

THE Wings Music Festival will take place in Shannon from February 17 to 23, with a variety of events taking place around the town.

The main events will be on the Friday and Saturday nights, but there will be something happening every day throughout the week.

Speaking about the headliners, organiser Damian O’Rourke said that they are groups travelling from France and Belfast.

“Last year we had our first international band, High Fade came from Scotland, this year we have a group coming from France called Frank especially for the Wings festival and I’m trying to get them a couple of gigs around the place, just to get them out a bit more,” he said.

