West County to suspend business for 13 days

THE West County Hotel in Ennis has announced plans to suspend business for most of the rest of March.

In a statement this afternoon the reasons for the move were put forward. “Following the announcement this morning by the Taoiseach and the Government and specifically the restrictions placed on gatherings of 100+ people for Indoor events, Treacys West County Conference and Leisure Hotel has taken the decision to temporarily suspend its business from midday on March 16th and will re-open for business on March 30th.

“Based on the advice from state authorities and given due consideration to the impact on our business, the Hotel Management believes it prudent and in the best interests of our staff and business that we take this unprecedented step.”

“We are currently engaging with all our impacted customers to advise of this decision. We wish to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused and would encourage all our patrons to heed the advice of the HSE and relevant state services in dealing with this virus.”

Meanwhile the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association have said that while they welcome the new moves aimed at slowing the spread of Covid 19, there will be implications for their members. “Many farmers are facing into acute cash flow difficulties and wonder about the impacts on being able to sell stock and the potential impact on processing of beef and lamb at the normal levels. Farmers in the cattle and sheep sectors in particular are very vulnerable to any further economic disruption. We are also very concerned about the impact on mental health that could arise from any cash flow difficulties,” said the organisation’s president, Edmond Phelan.

Mr Phelan urged consumers to continue supporting Irish produce such as beef and lamb. “Farmers will continue to work as hard as they can to produce the highest standard traceable products and there will be adequate quantities. In this national emergency we all need to support each other.”