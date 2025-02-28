Wesley’s Wimbledon wonderland

A Killaloe tennis coach experienced a “pinch me moment” when he showed a former Wimbledon champion how to play Blind Tennis during one of the world’s biggest tennis tournaments recently.

Wesley O’Brien was invited as Blind Tennis Ireland Manager and coach to conduct a coaching clinic at the ATP500 Rotterdam Open on February 7, which attracts the world’s best tennis players to participate in a week of unforgettable tennis.

The ATP500 Tournament Director is Richard Krajicek who won Wimbledon in 1996 and was the only man to beat Pete Sampras in the 1990s.

Mr O’Brien is delighted with the huge amount of publicity Blind Tennis secured during the event.

