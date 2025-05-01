‘We have to take our beating and move on’ – Lohan

Like any general in war-time, dwelling on individual battles can be detrimental to the entire war so while Brian Lohan was clearly crestfallen after his side’s eight point reverse to Waterford, Clare’s All-Ireland winning manager wasn’t about to reach for any excuses in his post-match debrief, especially when first asked about the significance of Tony Kelly’s absence.

“Obviously with Tony being gone, it was a big blow but I wouldn’t be using that as an excuse. Waterford played well, it was a good performance from them and they deserved their win.

“They were that little bit more clinical you’d have to say. If you were a Waterford supporter, you’d be delighted with how the team played so fair play to them.”

The clear narrative-altering moment arrived only nine minutes into the second half when rookie senior referee Chris Mooney awarded Waterford a far from clear-cut penalty. Only trailing by three points at the time, Lohan saw it as a ‘massive moment in the game.’

“Obviously there was a big question mark about his interpretation for the penalty. I just spoke to Adam [Hogan] inside there and…

