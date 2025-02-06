‘We can play better than we did today’ – Jamesie O’Connor

A forlorn St. Flannan’s College selector Jamesie O’Connor was disappointed in the wake of his side’s defeat in Saturday’s Dr Harty Cup final but readily acknowledged that Thurles CBS were deserving winners after an attritional game in Mallow, highlighting that his team didn’t adapt to the conditions well enough.

“With the breeze as strong as it was, we left ourselves with too much to do,” O’Connor said.

“We didn’t get to grips with it at all until the second quarter. We had a good second quarter to get ourselves back into it but we needed to be more ahead at half time to give ourselves a chance.

“The better team won on the day.

“If you said coming down that we would hold Thurles to 1-13 we probably would have felt we had a great chance. You can’t make mistakes like we made today and hope to come out on top.

“That said there is a lot of credit to the lads, we knew at half time that it was going to…

