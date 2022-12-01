WATCH: Ozone Christmas food drive gets into top gear

Share Facebook

ENNIS fitness fans have been exercising their generosity as part of efforts to help local families in need while spreading some early Christmas cheer.

Ken O’Malley, founder of Ozone Health and Fitness, has along been busy this festive period not only keeping his clients fit and healthy in the current climate but extending that help to the wider community.

Throughout the month of November and right up to Christmas they have organised a Christmas Food donation drive which will provide help to families in need in the locality.

“For the third year in a row, we have teamed up with local community volunteers, headed up by Kathleen Austin, who organises the logistics around these donations actually arriving to those who need them most,” said Ken.

“Essentially, we have a food drop off point here in reception in Ozone, in the Quin Road Business Park, where our clients and anyone in the community can drop off non-perishable food stuffs and essential items for those in need.”

He said that during these challenging times they have seen more than generous donations come in from the community they have built around their business. Extending this out to their clients’ families, friends and colleagues they have seen a record number of donations arrive to make Christmas a little bit easier for those in need.

Last year Kathleen and her team were able to put together over 90 family hampers from the items collected through this partnership with Ozone.

“We are proud to use our platform as an established business in Ennis for over 14 years, to raise awareness of this food drive.

“We thank our wonderful clients and the wider Clare community that continue to support us, and look forward to an even great success this year, in giving back to the community that have supported us so generously since we opened our doors.”