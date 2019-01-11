Walker Uncovers Gruesome Carcass Dump

*WARNING: CONTAINS DISTURBING IMAGES

A WALKER taking a quiet stroll in the scenic and peaceful area of Upper Tyreda in Tulla was met by a gruesome find on the roadside, when he discovered multiple dismembered parts of deer strewn on the road side.

The individual, who did not want to be named, said, “I reckon it is young deer heads, and there is a bigger one there where it looks like the antlers have been cut off it. I don’t understand how people can do that, at least if they buried it, but to think of cutting the heads off of animals like that, for me it’s terrible and then to dump it on the side of the road”.

This quiet road, which is populated by a few houses, and leads to a local garage, is only six or seven feet wide, and this horrible sight is visible to anyone traversing the road.

The walker added, “You couldn’t not see it because the road is only six or seven feet wide. It’s only just in this one place, but they made no attempts to hide it or move it in from the road. It’s just terrible. I couldn’t believe that someone would do something like this. I’m fairly sure it wasn’t there yesterday because I would have got a bit of a pong from it. Whoever did this, it is gruesome, it has been bothering me all day. It is appalling and just not good enough”.