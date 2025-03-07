Wading through pig slurry to All-Ireland glory

THE YEARS have sped by, so much so that it’s now 72 and counting, with a lone West Clare man out on his own as the sole living survivor from a famous afternoon that put the county up in lights as the first-ever winner of the All-Ireland Junior Cross-Country Championships.

“It was the first All-Ireland,” muses Noel Comyns in the living room of his Ennis home, “because previously it was an All-Ireland championship but was run as an inter-club event, but was changed to an inter-county event in 1953”.

Comyns, who originally hails from Tarmon in the parish of Kilkee is in his early ‘90s now, but the years rest easily on his tall and imposing frame as he is the last man standing from the 12-man Clare team that went to the starting line on the last Sunday in February that year.