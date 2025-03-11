Vital grant keeping boxing club running

Miltown Malbay Community Centre and Saint Michael’s Golden Gloves Boxing Club are two of a number of non-profits in County Clare set to benefit from the Airbnb Community Fund.

Four Irish non-profit organisations that have been selected as Community Fund recipients for this year with hundreds of thousands of euro distributed across the four recipients, which represent a variety of local causes including local community development, promoting the rights of migrants, and support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The Fund is now in its fourth year and grants include more than 160 organisations making a difference in over 30 countries across six continents totalling more than $8.5 million USD. As in previous years, hosts helped direct a majority of the donations.

Lorna Cahill, Community Leader for the Airbnb Host Club in County Clare said, “Airbnb has allowed us to support two great organisations in our community. Thanks to the grant the future of Saint Michael’s Golden Gloves Boxing Club will be secured for another year.

The grant will enable them to cover their overheads allowing them to sponsor equipment and competition entry fees for members that otherwise would not be in a position to participate on a level playing field.”

Eileen Ryan from The Miltown Malbay Development Company, another recipient of the grant selected by the Airbnb Host Club in County Clare, said,“Oidhreacht an Chláir is a cultural institution which has archived the music, song and stories of our rich West Clare heritage.

“This treasure trove was in danger of being lost due to old IT systems that desperately need upgrading. With this Airbnb community grant, the archives will be held safely for future generations.”

This year’s grants were distributed from July 2024 through early 2025, and were directed to organisations focused on three issue areas identified by the Airbnb Host Advisory Board as important to the global host community: economic empowerment, environmental sustainability, and ending abuse and exploitation. Airbnb claims that to date, their Community Fund has distributed more than $36 million USD to organisations in nearly 70 countries, with hosts providing input each year.

Launched in 2020, the Airbnb Community Fund is a $100 million USD global initiative to directly support local communities and the people who live there.

Each year, Airbnb donates to organisations that are supporting and strengthening communities around the world, including donations made in partnership with local hosts in many of these communities.

Partnering with hosts to identify important issues and many of the non-profit organisations to receive donations, the aim of the Fund is to drive meaningful local impact.

As in previous years, hosts helped direct a majority of the donations. Internationally, members of 85 Host Clubs – nearly double from last year – representing more than 30 countries are selected organisations to receive grants. The organisation works with grant making partners to support due diligence and facilitate payment to many non-profit grantees.

Airbnb employs over 400 staff at its international headquarters in Ringsend, Dublin. Proposed planned legislation in Ireland with regard to short-term lets will mean online platforms such as Airbnb will not be able to advertise properties for short-term let if the properties are not registered with Fáilte Ireland and the owners have confirmed they have the correct planning permission if it is required.