Visitor restrictions at UHL

Visiting restrictions are now in place in University Hospital Limerick as staff investigate an outbreak of the vomiting bug.

“We regret having to take these necessary precautionary measures and we are looking for co-operation from members of the public as we manage this situation. There are currently four patients symptomatic on Ward 4A. Therefore we request that visitors are not permitted on this ward until further notice,” the HSE said.

A spokesperson said that in the interests of patient safety, it is also necessary to reduce footfall to all areas of the hospital to better manage the outbreak and facilitate cleaning.

“Until further notice, only one visitor per patient is allowed in the rest of the hospital (i.e. unaffected wards) and during visiting hours only from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 9pm. Members of the public are reminded not to bring children on visits anywhere in the hospital. Parents of children in Paediatrics and relatives of those in Critical Care are the only exceptions to this restriction. We regret any inconvenience these necessary precautions may cause to patients and their loved ones,” the HSE added.

All necessary infection prevention and control measures are being put in place to manage the outbreak.

“Members of the public are advised that norovirus is currently circulating in the community and therefore members of the public should not visit anyone in hospital if they themselves are unwell. Symptoms include vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea. This is important as there have been previous outbreaks secondary to vomiting episodes by visitors on the hospital wards.

“People with symptoms are advised to contact their GP by phone in the first instance and avoid presenting at the Emergency Department at UHL,” the spokesperson added..