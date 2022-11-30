Unresolved concerns over jet ski activity aired at Council

Share Facebook

UNRESOLVED concerns over jet-ski activity on East Clare waterways have been raised at the November meeting of Killaloe district councillors.

Councillor Pat Hayes asked that Director of Services Anne Haugh would take up the matter.

“There are issues around Lough Derg in particular,” he said. “These were not resolved over summer. This time of the year is the time to try to get them sorted out. What has resulted so far is not to the satisfaction of councillors. I don’t know how we deal with it, but I would like to see back on agenda.”

Ms Haugh suggested that a meeting be arranged with Cyril Feeney, Senior Engineer at the Environment and Water Department.

“That would be welcome,” said Councillor Hayes. “There is a petition in circulation and it is something we can’t ignore.”

The petition was launched in August, calling for restrictions to protect swimmers at Knockaphort, a popular bathing spot and launch point for vessels sailing to Inis Cealtra. Bathers reported a number of near-misses with jet skis over the summer months, prompting Clí Donnellan to begin a local campaign.

In response to a query, at the time, from The Champion, Clare County Council said that Waterways Ireland has responsibility for the Shannon Navigation and the enforcement of relevant legislation.

In a recent statement Waterways Ireland said: “Lough Derg is an extensive waterway with a multitude of users and landowners all working in partnership to manage and promote this superb recreational resource for the people of Clare, Tipperary and Galway and everyone who visits.

“Waterways Ireland manages the Shannon Navigation and has in place bye-laws for boaters. Access to Lough Derg by slipways and jetties is controlled by a wide range of organisations including Waterways Ireland, Local Authorities and private landowners, who each set the rules for how the waterway is accessed from their property. Users are also asked to respect others and keep a safe distance.”

A spokesperson added that: “At Knockaphort, access is not owned nor controlled by Waterways Ireland. It is also not a designated swimming area. As such users should be particularly careful that their activities do not infringe on the safety of others.”