Uilleann pipes may have been taken for a reason

A Corofin musician, whose uilleann pipes were stolen while she was sitting with her dying brother in University Hospital Limerick, believes the crime may have been committed to help her highlight the importance of organ donation.

Siobhan Hogan lost her 46-year-old brother Michael on Good Friday, after a sudden and unexpected cardiac arrest suffered on April 2.

She believes that the €9,000 uilleann pipes were taken from the boot of her car while she sat with her brother in intensive care. When her brother’s life support was turned off and he passed away, many of his organs were taken to be used to help sick people.

She says that both her mother and her brother were big advocates of organ donation and that perhaps the crime was committed at this time for a reason.

“I last saw the pipes in the back of my car on Holy Thursday. Michael was in the intensive care unit, they did everything they could for him down there. They tried everything, they were brilliant,” she said.

“On Wednesday, when I heard his ventilator was to be turned off on Holy Thursday, I played for an hour. I wanted to play an air for Michael’s funeral on the pipes.

“When I got to the hospital on the morning of Holy Thursday, the pipes were in the boot of the car. I stayed there for eight hours, and at the end of the day one of the doctors suggested Michael for organ donation, because he was young and strong.

“We agreed, so his ventilator wasn’t turned off until Good Friday, just before 9pm. He passed away within 10 minutes.

“It wasn’t until Easter Sunday that I realised that the pipes were gone from the boot of my car.

“The whole thing is shocking, but I wonder is there a reason bigger than the pipes that this has happened. Not enough people are donating their organs, so I wonder did all of this happen so we could highlight that.”

During the 16 days that Michael spent in intensive care, the pipes became part of Siobhan’s routine. After she woke up each day she would ring the hospital to check on her brother and then play the pipes to steady herself before travelling down to limerick to sit with him.

“The pipes mean everything to me. They are the set that I was supposed to have for my life. I would ask that whoever did take them would do the right thing and give them back. I’d be lost without them,” she said.

“It’s not just the value of them, they have great sentimental value. I have them for more than 15 years. It would be brilliant if they did the decent thing and gave them back.

“I couldn’t play them at my brothers funeral but I did play the whistle and flute instead. I played one of my mother Mary’s favourite tunes at the grave.

“My mother, when we were teenagers, she gave us all organ donor cards. She said for us to have them with us and signed. So we could help other people.

“Michael passing away was 100 times worse than losing any pipes. But it would be great if someone handed it somewhere, into a music shop or into the hospital itself. It would be very difficult for anyone to sell, it is such a small circle.”

The pipes were a Mickey Dunne full set and were stored in a black wooden case.