UHL visitor restrictions due to norovirus outbreak

Visiting restrictions are now in place in UHL as staff manage an outbreak of norovirus on one ward.

In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, UHL said they regret having to take these precautionary measures and are looking for co-operation from members of the public.

“There are currently eight symptomatic patients on Ward 1B. Therefore we request that visitors are not permitted on this ward until further notice. We regret any inconvenience these necessary precautions may cause to patients and their loved ones. We remind members of the public that visiting hours for the rest of the hospital are 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 9pm only. Members of the public are reminded not to bring children on visits anywhere in the hospital unless they are visiting a parent/guardian or sibling,” the statement added.

All necessary infection prevention and control measures are being put in place to manage this outbreak.Members of the public are advised that norovirus is circulating in the community and therefore members of the public should not visit anyone in hospital if they themselves are unwell. Symptoms include vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea. This is important as there have been previous outbreaks secondary to vomiting episodes by visitors on the hospital wards. People with symptoms are advised to contact their GP by phone in the first instance and avoid presenting at the Emergency Department at UHL.

For further information on norovirus and its management, refer to a factsheet provided by the Irish Health Protection Surveillance Centre available at the web address below:

http://www.hpsc.ie/a-z/gastroenteric/norovirus/factsheets/frequentlyaskedquestions/#d.en.2107