‘Ugliest’ boulders could be removed from Ballyalla Lake

BOULDERS at Ballyalla Lake described as the “ugliest thing” which were put in place a number of years ago to deter illegal encampments could be just a stone’s throw away from being removed.

Paddy Tiernan, A/Senior Executive Engineer agreed with calls at a recent meeting of the Ennis Municipal District for the boulders to be taken away saying he agreed “they are unsightly”.

He confirmed that if residents and the council agree the boulders should be gone “I’d be more than happy to remove them”. He also insisted the Ballyalla Lake Amenity Enhancement project is “alive and well”.

According to Councillor Pat Daly (FF) the majority of people living in Ballyalla do not want the boulders there.

Conditions at Ballyalla Lake were raised at the meeting by Mayor of Ennis Councillor Clare Colleran Molloy who urged the council to address “the very poor condition” of sections of the footpaths there.