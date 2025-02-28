6 C
Ennis
HomeNews‘Ugliest’ boulders could be removed from Ballyalla Lake

‘Ugliest’ boulders could be removed from Ballyalla Lake

Ballyalla lake. Photograph by John Kelly
Jessica Quinn
By Jessica Quinn

BOULDERS at Ballyalla Lake described as the “ugliest thing” which were put in place a number of years ago to deter illegal encampments could be just a stone’s throw away from being removed.

Paddy Tiernan, A/Senior Executive Engineer agreed with calls at a recent meeting of the Ennis Municipal District for the boulders to be taken away saying he agreed “they are unsightly”.

He confirmed that if residents and the council agree the boulders should be gone “I’d be more than happy to remove them”. He also insisted the Ballyalla Lake Amenity Enhancement project is “alive and well”.

According to Councillor Pat Daly (FF) the majority of people living in Ballyalla do not want the boulders there.

Conditions at Ballyalla Lake were raised at the meeting by Mayor of Ennis Councillor Clare Colleran Molloy who urged the council to address “the very poor condition” of sections of the footpaths there.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.

This Week's Edition

Latest News

Classified Adverts
Family notices
Photo Sales
subscriptions
Advertisment
Advertisment

Bringing you the News you can trust from around the county since 1903

most viewed

trending right now

© The Clare Champion

error: Content is protected !!