Two President’s Award Leaders from Clare celebrated at Gaisce Civic Merit Awards Ceremony

ÁINE Meehan from Ennistymon Vocational School and Grace Kearney from St Anne’s Community College, Killaloe have both been awarded Gaisce’s Civic Merit Award at a ceremony at Farmleigh House in Phoenix Park, Dublin yesterday.

Gaisce – The President’s Award held a special Civic Merit Award Ceremony, in recognition of 28 President’s Award Leaders from all over Ireland who have graciously supported young people to achieve their potential.

Gaisce – The President’s Award is a personal development programme for young people which enhances confidence and wellbeing through participation in personal, physical and community challenges.

Since its inception in 1985 over 178,000 young Irish people have completed a Gaisce Award, including former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh and Irish rugby international Robbie Henshaw.

Gaisce’s Civic Merit Award Ceremony honours President’s Award Leaders who have supported young people to take part in the Gaisce programme for more than five years. Master of Ceremonies was Gold Awardee Jamie Moore and the guest speaker on the night was Irish sports commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh.

Speaking about the Civic Merit Awardees, Yvonne McKenna, CEO of Gaisce – The President’s Award said, “Gaisce are delighted to celebrate the work of our President’s Award Leaders. We could not empower young people to realise their potential without them. Our President’s Award Leaders truly are the lifeblood of the Gaisce programme.”

She continued, “Five years is a big milestone, and the time and hours given by you all collectively is enormous. Incalculable, however, is impact you have all had on the lives of young people in Ireland, an impact that will continue to be felt long after they have received their Gaisce award”.