Two men arrested by gardai

TWO men in their 30s have been arrested by gardai this morning as part of an on-going operation targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs and the possession of firearms in County Clare.

As part of the operation, detective and uniform Gardaí from the Clare division carried out searches at a number of properties in the Ennis area. Both men are currently detained at Ennis and Shannon Garda Stations under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

This operation relates to recent drugs and firearms incidents in Clare and is also related to the seizure of a sub-machine gun, ammunition and approximately €125,000 of suspected cocaine and cannabis herb that were seized in the county in August of last year.