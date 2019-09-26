Two dead following Parteen Crash

TWO people have died and two others have been taken to hospital following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 12noon on Thursday September 26 in Quinpool, Parteen. It’s understood at this time only one vehicle was involved.

Two persons were pronounced dead at the scene, while two men in their early 20s were taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries.

Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene and the road remains closed with local diversions are in place.

An incident room at Mayorstone Park Garda Station has been set up. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area between 12am and 1am who may have Dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061 456 980 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

The news comes on European Day Without a Road Death where gardaí have launch a campaign entitled #ProjectEDWARD encouraging motorists to be aware of others using the road, slow down, don’t drive if you have been drinking alcohol or taking drugs, don’t use your phone while driving, and be particularly mindful of pedestrians, pedal cyclists, motorcyclists and other more vulnerable road users.

“We invite everyone to support #ProjectEDWARD by signing the pledge at projectedward.org and by using social media (#ProjectEDWARD) to share a ‘zero’ image for no road deaths – on Thursday and on every day.”

Assistant Commissioner David Sheahan, head of Ireland’s Roads Policing said “The tragic events in Parteen in the early hours of this morning demonstrate that we can never become complacent about road safety and we are all more vulnerable than we think. I am urging everyone – on every journey – to take nothing for granted and to make road safety the number one priority.”

He added that last year was the safest ever on Irish roads. “This year we are seeing an increase in road deaths, so the timing of this Pan European safety initiative is most welcome to focus all our minds on how to make our roads safer,” he concluded.