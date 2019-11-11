Two arrested in Shannon

GARDAÍ have arrested two men in their 20s in relation to two burglaries in the Drumgeely area of Shannon, Co Clare on Saturday, November 9.

Shortly before 9pm, Gardaí from Shannon Garda Station received a report of two burglaries that occurred at shops in the Drumgeely area that had recently occurred. Gardaí attended the scene and carried out a patrol of the area. As a result, two men were arrested and brought to Shannon Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.