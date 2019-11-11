Home » Breaking News » Two arrested in Shannon

Two arrested in Shannon

GARDAÍ have arrested two men in their 20s in relation to two burglaries in the Drumgeely area of Shannon, Co Clare on Saturday, November 9.

Shortly before 9pm, Gardaí from Shannon Garda Station received a report of two burglaries that occurred at shops in the Drumgeely area that had recently occurred. Gardaí attended the scene and carried out a patrol of the area. As a result, two men were arrested and brought to Shannon Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Tags

About Owen Ryan

Owen Ryan
Owen Ryan has been a journalist with the Clare Champion since 2007, having previously worked for a number of other regional titles in Limerick, Galway and Cork.

Copyright © 2017 · All Rights Reserved · The Clare Champion :)

error: Content is protected !!