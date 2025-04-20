’Twas on the 21st of June, the day before the fair

The last time Cork were newly crowned National League champions and faced reigning All-Ireland kingpins Clare, there was only going to be one result as the Banner County kept up a remarkable record stretching back 16 years writes Joe Ó Muircheartaigh.

One down, two to go — make no mistake that’s the battle hymn of the Munster Republic that is Cork as they eye more prizes as the big and real business begins.

Do the math, one down equals that National Hurling League title, and the two to go are the Munster and All-Ireland titles when the hymn being chimed by the famous Shannon Bells will be Great Famine related — it being well and truly over and all that.

That’s what Rebels everywhere believe — that’s what they expect. That’s what their subconscious was singing as they invaded Páirc Uí Chaoimh after Tipp were trimmed in the league decider, and they were only clearing their throats for championship and what’s going to follow.

The clean sweep; the Grand Slam; Cork-like; pure Cork. The train is coming and they’re building up a real head of steam, it started by the banks of the Lee, now to the banks of the Fergus, until endgame by the banks of the Royal Canal.

They expect nothing less, even if history tells a different story that they’re best minded to ignore and just don’t want to read, in case it might repeat itself.

It’s the history that relates a tale to the last three times that Cork have won the National Hurling League before this year — 1981, 1993 and 1998.

Not too long afterwards who loomed on the horizon but Clare — different iterations of the Banner County’s flagship hurling team it must be said, but the common denominator was that on all three occasions that iteration was good enough to silence the Rebel yell and bring all talk of Munster and All-Ireland glory following National League success crashing in around them.

It’s a lesson National League success in springtime doesn’t always make a summer — it did for Clare last year, of course, but for Cork, it most certainly didn’t in those three games post-National League success, all of which were epic victories for Clare.

14 June, 1981

Clare 2-15 Cork 2-13

Semple Stadium, Thurles

“Cork are the masters,” said The Irish Press after Jimmy Barry Murphy inspired his side to a facile 3-11 to 2-8 win over Offaly in the National League final of 1981.

This success was expected to tee up something similar in the championship in a team that was still back-boned by many of the All-Ireland three-in-row side from 1976 to ’78 but had been stung by Limerick in the previous year’s Munster Final when going for a six-in-a-row in the province.

1981 was about making amends but Clare had other ideas, with the hurt that had welled up in them on the back of Munster Final defeats to the Rebels in 1972, 1977 and ’78 final helped them produce a winning performance.

“The pages of hurling history were turned back 26 years at Thurles yesterday when for the first time since 1955 Clare beat Cork in the Munster Championship,” wrote Gerry McCarthy in The Irish Press.

“The unreliability of league form was underlined when Clare beat the champions Cork to qualify for the Munster final,” noted Dónal Carroll in spelling out a home truth in The Irish Independent.

“Long before the end of this thriller, it was obvious that the long odds favourites for the McCarthy Cup were on their way out of the competition unless the red-jerseyed brigade could produce some unexpected tricks from their repertoire.

“Unfortunately from a Cork point of view they were denied the opportunity by a Clare team that left all previous form far behind, confounded all neutrals and sent their own supporters into ecstasies,” McCarthy added.

They were in this state of mind after Sean Stack’s finest hour at centre-back, while afterwards, county secretary Des Crowe said the two-point success was “the greatest thing that could have happened hurling since Michael Cusack founded the GAA”.

Clare: Seamus Durack (Éire Óg); Barry Smythe (The Banner), John Ryan (Newmarket-on-Fergus), Tommy Keane (Kilmaley); Ger Loughnane (Feakle), Sean Stack (Sixmilebridge), Sean Hehir (O’Callaghan’s Mills); Tony Nugent (Éire Óg) (0-2), Declan Coote (Éire Óg) (0-3); John Callinan (Clarecastle) (0-3), Enda O’Connor (Tubber) (1-2), Martin Meehan (Kilmaley) (0-2); Leo Quinlan (Sixmilebridge) (1-0), Noel Ryan (Éire Óg) (0-2), Gerry McInerney (Sixmilebridge) (0-1)

Cork: Ger Cunningham; Donal O’Grady, Brian Murphy, John Horgan (0-1); Dermot McCurtain, Johnny Crowley, Tom Cashman; John Fenton, Pat Moylan (0-1); Tim Crowley (1-1), Pat Horgan (0-3), Pat Crowley; Seanie O’Leary (0-1), Jimmy Barry Murphy (1-1), Eamonn O’Donoghue (0-3). Subs Christy Ryan for P Crowley, Bertie Óg Murphy for P Horgan.

Referee: Ger Ryan (Tipperary)

13 June, 1993

Clare 2-7 Cork 0-10

The Gaelic Grounds, Limerick

“We do accept we are probably very, very warm favourites and that brings its own problems,” mused Gerald McCarthy ahead of Cork’s Munster semi-final clash with Clare in 1993.

“The big problem with the National League final was the more it went on the more important it became to win it. We have been on a high since winning the League,” he added.

It was no wonder, because that league decider had gone to three games, played over two weeks between the 9th and 22nd of May, a matter of weeks before the real business began.

They eventually got the better of Wexford after a series of epic games, with The Irish Press headline of ‘Majestic Cork Rise Again’ hinting at greater things to come for the Rebels.

“The big danger that we would see now is complacency,” admitted McCarthy, but I certainly don’t need reminding that the last time I coached a team to win a National League, two weeks later Clare dumped us out of the Munster championship. In the Munster championship anything is possible”.

But in 1993 a Clare victory looked impossible, so much so that only 14,580 bothered to turn up to The Gaelic Grounds for the game — with one of the stay-aways being the outspoken Raymond Smith of The Sunday Independent, who said that Clare should be in a de facto ‘B’ championship and leave the real thing for the ‘Big Three’ in Munster, a few from Leinster and Galway representing west of the Shannon.

“The massacre of Kerry by Tipperary in Thurles last Sunday demands the inauguration of a meaningful secondary All-Ireland championship that would give hope of a title to the no-hopers of the game,” he wrote.

“I would call it the alternative All-Ireland championship. And, I would see it embodying eight centres – namely Clare, Waterford, Kildare, Dublin, Laois, Antrim, Down and Carlow. I give Clare absolutely no chance of beating the Cork team I watched hurling so impressively in the defeat of Wexford in the League final second replay in Semple Stadium. I won’t travel to Limerick to witness another massacre of the innocents,” he added.

He missed a famous Clare win, with goals from Jim McInerney 17 minutes in and then 11 minutes from the end after Ger Cunningham denied Mclnerney his second it fell for Fergie Tuohy to ’pounce and kick home for a three-point win.

Afterwards, The Irish Independent headline of ‘Battling Clare Scuttle Cork’ said it all. “People wrote us off and put us down,” said captain and man-of-the-match Anthony Daly. “What we read in the paper was huge motivation for us.

“We got no credit for beating Limerick, a team who were many people’s tip for the Munster championship. We went out with a carefree attitude, to give it our best shot and prove these people wrong.”

“I got it wrong,” admitted Raymond Smith when taking a call from Clare FM on Monday morning. “Full credit to Clare, they produced a brilliant performance. They were very committed and had more hunger than Cork. They wanted it more than Cork. It was the performance of the year, dumping the team that were so impressive when winning the League.”

Clare: David Fitzgerald (Sixmilebridge); Brian Lohan (Wolfe Tones), Anthony Daly (Clarecastle), John Moroney (Ruan); Pat Markham (Clooney), John Russell (Éire Óg) (0-1), John Chaplin (Sixmilebridge) (0-1); John O’Connell (Sixmilebridge), Declan Tobin (Éire Óg) (0-1), Eoin Cleary (Newmarket-on-Fergus), Stephen Sheedy (Clarecastle), James O’Connor (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield); Jim McInerney (Tulla) (1-0), Cyril Lyons (Ruan) (0-1), Ger O’Loughlin (Clarecastle) (0-3). Subs PJ O’Connell (O’Callaghan’s Mills) for Cleary, Fergie Tuohy (Clarecastle) for Tobin.

Cork: Ger Cunningham; John Considine, Sean O’Gorman, Timmy Kelleher; Brian Corcoran, Jim Cashman, Denis Walsh; Cathal Casey (0-1), Sean McCarthy, John Fitzgibbon (0-2), Pat Buckley (0-2), Tony O’Sullivan; Ger Manley (0-1), Kevin Hennessy, Barry Egan (0-3). Subs Paul O’Callaghan for Kelleher, Michael Mullins (0-1) for Hennessy, Ger Fitzgerald for Manley.

Referee: Pat Delaney (Laois)

21 June, 1998

Clare 0-21 Cork 0-13

Semple Stadium, Thurles

Clare the reigning All-Ireland champions; Cork trying to come again with a team to win an All-Ireland and believing that they had the team to do it after winning the National League in a canter.

It’s 2025, but we’re talking about 1998, with the National League hinting that a changing of the guard was coming down the tracks after the sides clashed in the semi-final and Cork ran out convincing winners by 2-15 to 0-10.

“The rebels are back and on course to reclaim their historic place as kings of hurling,” said Cian Murphy in The Star, while for Philip Lanigan, writing in Ireland on Sunday Philip Lanigan, it was a case of “Cork’s hurlers are back. That was the emphatic message from Semple Stadium as Jimmy Barry Murphy’s crew humbled All-Ireland champions Clare”.

Were Clare a busted flush? After all, the bulk of this team had been on the go since 1993. “It is very concerning,” admitted Ger Loughnane afterwards. “The edge just seems to have gone. I know a lot of people will say Loughnane is bluffing or something like that, but you would have to be a total fool not to be concerned on the evidence of that display.

Really that was brutal hurling from our team. I tell you, it’s a bad omen for the rest of the year. It was like a cancer, it just spread throughout the field.”

Cork, meanwhile, went on to win the National League, with Vincent Hogan noting in The Irish Independent that “Jimmy Barry-Murphy’s men acquired the kind of swagger that once seemed the county’s calling card”.

Meanwhile, in the Irish Examiner Michael Ellard said “in the acknowledged home of hurling came the rebirth of a county whose historic deeds and glittering achievements are unrivalled.

“Out of the ashes of humiliation and despair, a new torch of hope was brilliantly lit by the Cork hurlers in the boiling cauldron of Semple Stadium.”

“The omens are good after this important victory and please God we will see even better days,” said Jimmy Barry Murphy.

Clare, meanwhile, kept their powder dry as more than one commentator wrote them off.

In the Irish Examiner, Justin McCarthy, said that “deep down Clare know, only too well, they could not match Cork for hurling, so to counter their rivals they have to be faster, stronger and mentally tougher to break down a team that has a slight psychological advantage coming.

“This is not the Clare team of last year, or a few years ago. Cork have more form to go on, they have played and won two games recently, they know their true worth at this stage, while Clare are hoping it will click into place. The Bannermen’s form is not good enough coming into this game and I expect Cork to win.”

He wasn’t alone in thinking that, something that Ger Loughnane wasn’t afraid of calling out beforehand — even if he said that the majority of Clare people were of this viewpoint:

“I reckon about 60% of Clare people, never mind the people in the rest of the country – think we are going to lose today. Quite honestly I’m delighted that so many people are doubting us. We know we have a real challenge on our hands. We want to prove the assumption that we are ready for the taking wrong.”

How they did that, when moving through the gears with ruthless efficiency of their All-Ireland winning years when pulling away in the last ten minutes when the match was delicately poised at 0-15 to 0-13 in their favour.

Firstly Anthony Daly pointed, then James O’Connor, but Niall Gilligan, Alan Markham and Eamonn Taaffe also raised white flags before O’Connor rounded things off before the end for a famous Clare victory.

“We were never better prepared mentally or physically and last weekend I just knew we were going to win,” said Loughnane. “We are better than ever, we are hungrier than when we won the All-Irelands of ’95 and last year.

“You wouldn’t believe how sure we were on Friday evening that we were going to win. Unless something went drastically wrong, we knew it. The spirit in these players is fantastic. Even the players who weren’t playing. Michael O’ Halloran gave a speech before the team went out and that shows the spirit.”

“We thought this could be our year,” lamented Jimmy Barry-Murphy. “I really thought after the National League that we were a young team and we could come and that we would move on from that. But this just shows how hard it is.”

Clare will be hoping that Pat Ryan makes a similar speech on Sunday.

Clare: David Fitzgerald (Sixmilebridge); Frank Lohan (Wolfe Tones), Brian Lohan (Wolfe Tones), Brian Quinn (Tulla); Liam Doyle (Bodyke), Sean McMahon (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield), Anthony Daly (Clarecastle) (0-1); Colin Lynch (Éire Óg), Ollie Baker (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield) (0-2); David Forde (Ogonnelloe) (0-2), PJ O’Connell (O’Callaghan’s Mills) (0-2), James O’Connor (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield) (0-5); Niall Gilligan (Sixmilebridge) (0-3), Eamonn Taaffe (Tubber) (0-3), Alan Markham (Kilmaley) (0-3). Subs Ger O’Loughlin (Clarecastle) (0-1) for O’Connell, Fergal Hegarty (Kilnamona) for Markham.

Cork: Ger Cunningham; Fergal Ryan, John Browne, Diarmuid O’Sullivan; Sean Óg Ó hAilpín, Brian Corcoran, Mark Landers; Pat Ryan (0-3), Mick Daly; Sean McGrath (0-2), Fergal McCormack (0-1), Kevin Morrison; Seanie O’Farrell, Alan Browne, Joe Deane (0-7). Subs D Murphy for F Ryan, Barry Egan for Morrison, Kevin Murray for O’Farrell.

Referee: Willie Barrett

(Tipperary)