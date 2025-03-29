Tuning up for this year’s harp festival

TUAMGRANEY Harp Festival Artistic Director, Fiana Ni Chonaill still gets lost in the magic of music when she is playing her beloved harp.

Despite building up a wealth of experience over her 25-year playing career, Ms Ni Chonaill still believes in the value of practicising for a few hours every day.

“I feel when I start playing I get lost in the music. I don’t notice the hours going by and suddenly a few hours have passed,” she said.

“I am very lucky to do a lot of passion projects on the things that I work with. It is easy to practice when you are doing something that you are passionate about.

“Playing the harp is part of my identity. I couldn’t see myself doing anything else. I am very passionate about playing the harp.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE