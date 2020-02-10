Tulla To Enter Team For Junior C Hurling

Tulla GAA Club has confirmed they will enter a team in the Junior C league and championship for the 2020 season.

This week’s meeting of Clare GAA heard that the club are making an extra drive to promote hurling following their relegation from the top tier last year, and have drafted a list of 28 players for re-grading.

Their club delegated informed the meeting that the vast majority were of an older variety and that no younger players would be allowed to opt to play at that grade. Chairman Joe Cooney outlined his view that the purpose of the Junior C championship was mainly for clubs who were struggling for numbers and referenced Kilkee-Bealaha and Clonbony as clubs who were fighting to maintain the promotion of the game at the grade.

Clonbony delegate Séan Malone stated that his club relished taking on the traditional East Clare clubs, but said having to face younger players could often be the difference in those games. He drew the biggest cheer of the night when informing delegates that when other clubs won the Junior C championship, it would mean a hooley on a Saturday night, whereas if Clonbony were to win “we would be gone for the week”.

Tulla agreed that the main purpose of the group entering the Junior C championship were to play merely on a social level, and that younger players would be told they had to play at the grade above.