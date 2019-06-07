Trump leaves Clare

PRESIDENT Donald Trump has now left Clare, flying from Shannon Airport earlier this afternoon.

Shannon Group Chairman, Rose Hynes was one of the last people to speak to him before his flight left, and she said the trip had been a great boost to the region.

“The visit of the American President Donald Trump to Shannon further illustrates the deep ties between the West of Ireland and the United States.

“Shannon is the gateway airport to the Wild Atlantic Way and is critical for tourism and indeed, business in this region, not least in the context of the huge US multi-national footprint here. The visit has been a huge sign-post for Shannon, something that will grow awareness of the airport as the premier access to this wonderful part of Ireland.”